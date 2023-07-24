Police seek help identifying 4 retail theft suspects at Old Navy store in Lancaster

Three of the four suspects hit the store, located in Tanger Outlets, on two occasions. Total loss is estimated at $1,500, East Lampeter Twp. Police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help from the public in identifying four suspects accused of conspiring to steal items from an Old Navy store in the Tanger Outlets shopping center earlier this summer.

Three of the suspects stole more than $400 worth of merchandise during an incident at the store on June 10, and returned with a fourth suspect on July 1, when they stole an additional $1,100 worth of items, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

On both occasions, the suspects concealed baby and children's clothing in shopping bags they were carrying when they entered the store, according to police.