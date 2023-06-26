Carlisle Police seek help identifying suspects in alleged theft at Lowe's

Police claim the three men conspired to steal more than $2,000 worth of flooring materials from a Lowe's store in Carlisle earlier this month.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are investigating a suspected retail theft incident at Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Cumberland County borough earlier this month.

The incident occurred on June 15 on the 800 block of East High Street, police said.

According to police, the pictured suspects conspired to steal more than $2,000 worth of flooring materials from the store. They were last seen exiting the vicinity in a white Toyota 4Runner SUV.