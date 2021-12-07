Lancaster man accused of striking officer during foot pursuit

Manheim Township Police were attempting to arrest Rashawn Melendez on an outstanding warrant during the Saturday afternoon incident in Lancaster Community Park.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 27-year-old Lancaster man has been charged after police say he punched an officer while attempting to elude capture in an incident Saturday afternoon in Lancaster Township.

Rashawn Maliek Melendez is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and flight to avoid apprehension, according to Manheim Township Police.

Melendez was approached by officers in the Lancaster Township Community Park Saturday at about 12:40 p.m., after police learned he was wanted out of East Hempfield Township on a charge of receiving stolen property, police say.

When police approached him and told him he was under arrest, Melendez allegedly fled on foot, with the officers giving chase, according to police.

After one officer grabbed him by the arm, Melendez allegedly turned and struck the officer in the face, police say. He continued running for a short distance before police apprehended him when he lost his footing, according to police.

Melendez was taken into custody and taken to Central Arraignment for the outstanding warrant and processing on the additional charges, police say.