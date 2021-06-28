Police are investigating overnight shooting at Lancaster apartment complex

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged several vehicles and a building in a Lancaster Township apartment complex.
The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Judie Lane, according to Manheim Township Police.
No one was injured, but there were multiple shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex, several of which struck vehicles parked in the area. Another round broke the window of one of the apartment buildings as well, police say.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.