New York man wanted for intentionally setting fire to apartment in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New York man is wanted for intentionally starting a fire at a Lancaster County apartment.

Husani Laviscount, 33, of Queens, New York, is facing arson, burglary, and reckless endangerment charges for allegedly setting the fire.

On April 25 around 8:00 p.m., Laviscount allegedly broke into one of the apartments in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster Township and set it on fire.

Officials say that that fire spread to a total of five other occupied structures, with the total loss exceeding $5,000, making it a felony offense.

Police say that eight people were within those five structures when they were lit on fire.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and police investigators worked together to determine that Laviscount had set the fire.

He remains wanted at this time.