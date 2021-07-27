Lancaster General hospital receives its highest-ever ranking in U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals list

LGH is nationally ranked in urology and orthopedics, ranks 4th among Pennsylvania hospitals, and first among Lancaster County hospitals in the annual report.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster General Hospital announced it has earned national and statewide recognition from U.S. News & World Report and its Best Hospitals rankings for 2021-22.

The hospital, which is part of University of Pennsylvania Health System, is nationally ranked in two medical specialties of Urology and Orthopedics, ranked fourth among Pennsylvania hospitals, and ranked first in Lancaster County, LGH said.

Additionally, LGH earned “high performing” rankings in five medical specialties.

This is the highest state ranking that LGH has ever received from U.S. News & World Report, the hospital said.

In addition, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is ranked 13th in the nation, and ranked as the top hospital in Pennsylvania.

“After one of our most challenging years, this national recognition affirms the dedication of our exceptional physicians and staff, who provide safe, quality, compassionate care to every one of our patients,” said John J. Herman, CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “Of the more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide evaluated, only 175 hospitals earned a national ranking in at least one specialty, making our honors in two specialties even more significant.”

LGH ranked among the nation’s top-ranked hospitals in the specialties of Urology (36th) and Orthopedics (48th tie).

In addition to the national rankings in Urology and Orthopedics, LGH earned national, “high performing” rankings in five specialties: Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

LGH also rated as “high performing” in 16 Common Adult Procedures and Conditions, including, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, and stroke.

The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings recognize hospitals that excel in treating patients. The report strives to identify hospitals that provide high-quality care for complicated illnesses and for common care. It bases the rankings on factors including patient outcomes, nurse staffing levels and surveys of physicians.