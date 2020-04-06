LG Health to offer vaccine clinics on select Saturdays in June and July

The service is available for current LG Health patients, employees and employee dependents age 13 and up.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced Thursday it will offer vaccine clinics at the Suburban Pavilion on select Saturdays throughout June and July.

The service is available for current LG Health patients, employees and employee dependents age 13 and up.

For several weeks during the initial local COVID-19 outbreak, most patients have had to postpone care for all but the most serious health conditions, LG Health said.

As regular services continue to be restored across the health system, the clinics are a convenient option for patients to stay on a regular vaccine schedule, according to LG Health.

The Physicals and pediatric well visits will not be offered at the clinics, LG Health said.

The clinics will be held in the first floor laboratory at the Suburban Pavilion, located at 2100 Harrisburg Pike, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following Saturdays:

June 13 and June 27

July 11 and July 25

Patients should call 717-627-7689 for a list of available vaccines and to schedule an appointment, LG Health said.

Some vaccines may require a provider’s order. Insurance, payment, and registration information will be collected during the scheduling call.

“Vaccines are safe and effective in preventing many diseases and conditions,” said John Wood, MD, Medical Director, Lancaster General Health Physicians. “While many diseases pose a minimal threat, the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the severe impact of a disease that cannot be treated or prevented with a vaccine.”