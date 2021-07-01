LG Health announces hiring of John Herman as new CEO

Herman will succeed Jan L. Bergen, who announced her retirement last August, on March 1, LG Health said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — John J. Herman has been hired as the new chief executive officer of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the University of Pennsylvania Health System announced Thursday.

Herman will succeed Jan L. Bergen, who announced her retirement last August, on March 1.

Bergen will remain with LG Health until March 30 to ensure a smooth leadership transition, the healthcare system said in a press release.

Herman currently serves as CEO of the North Shore Region for Ochsner Health System in New Orleans.

“John’s strong belief in the power of integration to drive healthier communities and his demonstrated experience leading within organizations committed to integrated care across large systems make him well-prepared to sustain and enhance LG Health’s exceptional care of patients in our region,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, chief executive officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

As the leader of Ochsner Health’s network of owned or financially integrated hospitals, multispecialty ambulatory centers and more than 110 clinics on the North Shore in Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast – which employ more than 6,000 people -- Herman has led improved quality and safety outcomes, enhanced employee engagement and built a foundation for system growth.

“John brings a deep appreciation for both Penn Medicine and LG Health’s historic legacies as pioneering health-care organizations, combined with a commitment to community care and experience developing high reliability organizations and productive partnerships to provide highly personalized care alongside options for the most advanced medicine,” said D. Michael Wege, Chairman of the LG Health Board of Trustees.

Prior to moving into his current role, Herman served as chief operating officer for the 767-bed Ochsner Medical Center – Ochsner’s flagship academic Magnet-designated hospital in New Orleans. The hospital provides education and training to more than 1,000 medical students, nurses, and technical staff and serves a quaternary-level, regional referral center for more than 700,000 unique patients annually.

Herman led more than 2,500 clinical and non-clinical professionals and all areas of hospital operations, and supported centers of excellence in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, transplant and women’s services. Ochsner’s Group Practice includes more than 650 physicians in 80 medical specialties and subspecialties.

Before joining Ochsner in 2014, Herman served in various leadership roles over 18 years within the Catholic Health System in Western New York, including the chief operating officer for Mercy Hospital of Buffalo for five years. He was also the chief operating officer for Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

“I am honored to be selected as the next leader of LG Health,” Herman said. “It is a wonderful organization with a rich history and a strong commitment to its people, its community and to providing the best health care possible to all.”

A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Herman earned his Bachelor of Arts in biology from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., and holds a Master of Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo. In addition, Herman earned his Managing Healthcare Delivery Executive Certificate from Harvard Business School. He is also active on several community boards in the New Orleans region, including St Tammany Chamber of Commerce, North Shore Business Council and United Way of Southeast Louisiana Leader Advisory Group. Herman and his wife Lisa have two college-age children.

Bergen spent more than 20 years with LG Health, including the last five as the system's CEO.