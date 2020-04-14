x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

coronavirus

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health releases COVID-19 testing and patient data

The hospital has created an online dashboard with data including the cumulative total of positive tests and the number of positive cases receiving inpatient care.
lg health

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced Tuesday that it has created a new online dashboard with COVID-19 patient and testing data. 

The resource was developed as a public service, according to spokesperson Mary Ann Eckard.

The data will be updated periodically.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the following data was present on the site:

  • Total number of COVID-19 tests administered: 4,156
  • Percent of positive tests: 16%
  • Percent of negative tests: 84%
  • Cumulative total of positive cases tested by Lancaster General Health: 657
Credit: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
  • Number of positive inpatients at LGH: 40
  • Percent of COVID-19 patients in critical care (ICU) at LGH: 13 (33%)
  • Percent of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator at LGH: 8 (20%)
  • Total of COVID-19 related deaths at LGH: 13
  • Average age of the deceased: 74

For more information about Lancaster General Health community testing site locations, click here

RELATED: Penn Medicine LG Health, UPMC Pinnacle team up to open COVID-19 testing site outside Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster