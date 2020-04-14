Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health releases COVID-19 testing and patient data

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced Tuesday that it has created a new online dashboard with COVID-19 patient and testing data.
The resource was developed as a public service, according to spokesperson Mary Ann Eckard.
The data will be updated periodically.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, the following data was present on the site:
- Total number of COVID-19 tests administered: 4,156
- Percent of positive tests: 16%
- Percent of negative tests: 84%
- Cumulative total of positive cases tested by Lancaster General Health: 657
- Number of positive inpatients at LGH: 40
- Percent of COVID-19 patients in critical care (ICU) at LGH: 13 (33%)
- Percent of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator at LGH: 8 (20%)
- Total of COVID-19 related deaths at LGH: 13
- Average age of the deceased: 74
For more information about Lancaster General Health community testing site locations, click here.