Pennsylvania ranks 7th highest in U.S. for identity theft reports

New data shows that Pennsylvania saw 47,143 total identity theft reports in 2022 - a 315% increase over the last decade.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A ConsumerAffairs report reveals Pennsylvania was the seventh most reported state to suffer from identity theft cases in the United States during 2022.

Over the last decade, Pennsylvania, along with Louisiana and Delaware, saw the largest spike in cases nationwide, with the number of identity thefts more than tripling.

“The numbers are shocking," said ConsumerAffairs Content Editor Cassidy McCants. "I assumed over the last few years we’ve all kind of tightened up, and I think even though we have, cybercriminals are also getting stronger."

According to the data, credit card fraud was the most common form of identity theft, as it accounted for about 40% of all reports.

“It’s one of the quickest and easiest ways for a thief to actually get their hands on funds," explained McCants. "It’s just the fastest way to get bang for your buck if you are a criminal.”

In 2022, there were 1,802 reported data breaches that affected around 422 million people; this is the second-highest number of reported data breaches in a single year on record.

Experts blame the drastic spike in identity thefts on the country's increased reliance on the internet and technology.

“We’re so hyper-connected these days," said McCants. "While there are many benefits to this [connectivity], it means we become more vulnerable to hackers."

For identity theft victims like Jamie Beth Cohen, it’s a growing issue they feel is hard to comprehend until it happens to someone directly.

“It’s become an annoyance for people who are really aware, but it’s so much scarier for people who don’t have that perspective," expressed Cohen. "I had it happen to me when I was 20. So, for more than two decades I’ve been watching like a hawk.”

The rise in identity thefts has sparked a $600 million proposal, revealed by the White House in March 2023, to invest more into protecting identities.

“Of course, it’s important to help people who have already endured identity theft, but we’ve got to figure out how to prevent it in the future,” said McCants.

Despite what additional measures may come in the future, experts still say the best form of protection is staying vigilant about who you are sharing your information with.

"The bulk of these cases come through phone calls or texting," said McCants. "Don't answer if you don't have to and don't give any information if you're not sure who it is."