Police seek help identifying suspects in Middletown package theft

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are looking for help identifying two people believed to be involved with the theft of a package from a porch in Middletown.
The alleged theft occurred Sunday at about 4:27 p.m. on the first block of East Emaus Street, according to Middletown Borough Police.
The suspect who took the package fled west toward Union Street after the theft occurred, police said.
Investigators believe both people in the photo were involved, according to police.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Middletown Borough Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.