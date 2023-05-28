Lancaster County fatal motorcycle crash, police investigating

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched to Woodcrest Avenue at 7:04 p.m. on May 27 to investigate a reported crash, which ended up being fatal.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 a.m.: Police have identified the male victim as Christopher Coolidge, 44, of Manheim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female passenger was identified as another resident of Manheim and is currently in critical care at the hospital, according to police.

Reports from police state that Coolidge was not believed to be wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Previous: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department were dispatched at 7:04 p.m. on May 27 to the intersection of Woodcrest and West Woods Avenue in Warwick Township to investigate a reported motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, police reportedly discovered a Harley Davidson motorcycle and two victims near the intersection, an adult male and a woman.

The male, who police believed to be the operator, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The female was rushed to the hospital for further treatment, and her condition is currently unknown.

Crash deconstructionist Officer Mitch Naumann was called to the scene to investigate the crash; early evidence leads officials to believe the occupants were traveling westbound on Woodcrest Ave. before exiting the northbound side of the roadway by riding through an area of mulch, shrubbery and landscape rocks.

According to police reports, the motorcycle then struck a mailbox in the 700 block of Woodcrest Ave, side-swiped a PPL utility pole, and came to rest on the north/west side of a driveway.