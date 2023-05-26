PIAA State Track and Field Championships kickoff

Solanco's Katie Urbine broke the AAA girls pole vault record, clearing 13 feet, 9 inches.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Memorial Day weekend is also marked by the PIAA State Championships for high school track and field athletes from across the state.

It was a packed crowd at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University with fans ready to watch athletes shatter some records.

Camryn Kiser from Chambersburg was the only final on the track Friday. She gutted it out for a seventh-place finish and broke five minutes at 4:53.96 in the girls 3A 1600.

As for the boys, Central Dauphin's Timothy Roden finished fifth. Manheim Township's Cole Stevens, a sophomore, rounded out the podium in eighth place.

Chambersburg's JJ Kelly got one in the bank on his third attempt and he kept collecting the golds in the Triple. The field couldn't stand a chance as Kelly's landed nearly two feet better than second place's at 47 feet, seven inches.

He says he was just too pumped for the meet, carrying too much adrenaline and speeding down the runway.

"I was definitely scared and my mom came down, hoping I would get it together. I just wanted to do it for my mom and my coaches. It feels great," he told FOX43.

In the girls AA Triple, Susquehanna Township's Shaniyah Wiedler placed sixth and Manheim Central's Madison Knier placed eighth.

With the boys AA High Jump, it was Annville-Cleona's Noah Gunderdon on a mission. He cleared 6-5 on his first attempt to capture the silver.

Bringing home the medal in the 2A Girls Discus, Lancaster Catholic's Margaret Bila threw for 116 feet, 4 inches, earning her 6th place.

3A Girls District 3 shot put was well represented. Harrisburg's Erick Jackson placed 3rd with a throw of 43 feet, 2 inches. Erin Miles of Milton Hershey placed fourth, with Ephrata's Sophia Rivera and CV's Kyra Love rounding out sixth and seventh places.

It wasn't just the girls, the boys brought the heat as well. Berks Catholic's Brady Mider crushed the competition with a three just shy of 59 feet.

Warwick's Ivan Tejada placed fourth and Logan Wetman of Exeter placed fifth.

Fueling up before she jumped was Solancos' Katie Urbine. She tied Manheim Township grad Sydney Horns' record for 13 feet, three inches on her second attempt.

Then? Put the bar up six inches, she'll clear 13-9 on her first attempt to claim a state record of her own!

She just missed at 14 feet, but it was a stellar way to cap off her high school career with the indoor and outdoor records.

"I am beyond happy. It's such an honor to hold a record," Urbine told FOX43. "For me, knowing the girls that had the record before... those are my remodels and I've always looked up to them. I hope I can be an inspiration to young vaulters."