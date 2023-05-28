Police searching for unknown suspect who caused $2,000 damages after overnight business break-in

Manheim Township police are currently searching for a man who allegedly broke into a business during the overnight hours of May 25-26.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Police Department are currently searching for an unknown man who allegedly forced entry into Plantensive, a business located at 300 Crossings Boulevard in Lancaster, during the overnight hours of May 25-26.

Police say the business was closed at the time, and the suspect caused approximately $2,000 in damages.