Police searching for unknown suspect who caused $2,000 damages after overnight business break-in

Manheim Township police are currently searching for a man who allegedly broke into a business during the overnight hours of May 25-26.
Credit: Manheim Township Police Department

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Police Department are currently searching for an unknown man who allegedly forced entry into Plantensive, a business located at 300 Crossings Boulevard in Lancaster, during the overnight hours of May 25-26.

Police say the business was closed at the time, and the suspect caused approximately $2,000 in damages.

Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to contact Officer Bennett of the Manheim Township Police Department, or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

