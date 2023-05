In the annual all-star high school football game, Lebanon/Berks was up 14-0 over Lancaster when the game was called.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Tri-County All-Star Football 2023 was called off at halftime due to a fan's medical emergency.

The unidentified individual was taken away on a stretcher. Their condition is currently unknown.