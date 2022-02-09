Lancaster County man dies at hospital following vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One male was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital following a crash in Lancaster County.
Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown died after being involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash at 3947 Oregon Pike in West Earl Township on Sept. 2. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death at Lancaster General Hospital around 1:44 p.m. that same day.
Myers was taken to the forensic center for further examination. The cause and manner of death are currently pending.
The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating the crash.