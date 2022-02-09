Lancaster County man dies at hospital following vehicle crash

Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown, PA died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One male was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital following a crash in Lancaster County.

Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown died after being involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash at 3947 Oregon Pike in West Earl Township on Sept. 2. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death at Lancaster General Hospital around 1:44 p.m. that same day.

Myers was taken to the forensic center for further examination. The cause and manner of death are currently pending.