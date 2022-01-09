Interstate 81 southbound closed in Franklin County after tractor trailer crash

All southbound lanes of the roadway are closed, and all traffic is getting off the interstate at Exit 14, PennDOT officials say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County is closed after a tractor trailer crashed on Thursday morning.

According to PennDOT, the tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 81 southbound near Exit 14 at Chambersburg around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

The driver of the tractor trailer was able to escape the vehicle without suffering any injuries, officials say.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed at this time.