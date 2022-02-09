Motorcycle crash leaves one dead

Thomas Tulan, 35, died in a single vehicle motorcycle crash late Friday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Police in Harrisburg investigated a fatal crash that left one person dead on Friday night.

Troopers from the Harrisburg Barracks were dispatched to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 2. There, police say they found an individual in the road with fatal injuries.

The individual was identified as Thomas Tulan, 35, of Lebanon.

Tulan was allegedly driving his motorcycle at a suspected high rate of speed in the eastbound lane when he left the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

He was then thrown from the motorcycle and struck a guide rail post.

Tulan was not wearing a helmet; he died when his head struck the guide rail post. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the vehicle continued on, crossing all eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic and the median before colliding with two trailers parked at 7760 Allentown Blvd and coming to a stop.

The incident was initially investigated as a hit and run.