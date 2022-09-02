Queen Street Bridge repairs to cost over $1 million

Plans to repair the bridge are underway after two trucks struck it on separate occasions in a six-month span.

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is returning to square one to fix the damage done to the Queen Street Bridge.

The bridge has already been on the receiving end of two accidents this year, with the first accident occurring in February and the second just last week.

“We had been working on repair plans for the first hit when the second hit happened," said Fritzi Schreffler, a spokesperson for PennDOT

PennDOT says both accidents damaged two support beams underneath the bridge. Schreffler says the initial repair bill for the first accident was estimated to cost $600,000.

Now the price tag has increased further.

“Now, taking into account everything, we’re looking at somewhere between $1-1.5 million dollars to fix it," said Schreffler.

The truck company involved in the latest crash has not been revealed, however, PennDOT says the company will likely be on the hook to cover the costs.

“Anytime any of our structures are hit, or our equipment, sometimes even down to guard rails, it’s our policy to try and recoup some of those damages," said Schreffler.

Schreffler says there’s no timetable on when repairs will be made, however construction workers are creating a plan to address the damage.