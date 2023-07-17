Lancaster County hotel pool closed after chemical release, 1 hospitalized

The Sleep Inn & Suites was evacuated around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday due to a reported chemical release into the hotel's pool.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, crews with the Mountville Fire Department were dispatched to the Sleep Inn & Suites located on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster to investigate a reported chemical spill.

According to Mountville Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Duquin Jr., there was a chemical release into the hotel's swimming pool.

This prompted an evacuation of the hotel, which lasted about an hour before occupants were allowed back inside. Duquin Jr. stated that one staff member was transported to the local hospital as a precaution, and the cause is still under investigation.