Convenience store employee shoots at fleeing armed robber in Dauphin County

Police say an employee ran after the unidentified man and fired a single shot at him.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in the early hours of Sunday.

On Sunday, just before 5 a.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven on the 4800 block of Derry Street and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.

Police say the man took an unknown amount of money and ran out of the store, with the employee chasing after him.

According to police, the employee fired a single shot at the suspect, but at this time there aren't any reports of gunshot victims.

Police say the man is in his late teens, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing all black with a hooded sweatshirt and mask.

There is an ongoing police investigation.