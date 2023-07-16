Motorcycle crash leave 1 dead in Dauphin County

Police say, that although Clair Spicher was wearing "protective equipment", he ultimately suffered fatal injuries.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a 78-year-old man died early Saturday after crashing his motorcycle.

Clair L. Spicher was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Police say Spicher was traveling west on Powells Valley Road in Halifax Township when he lost control on a curve.

Spicher went off the road, struck a reflective marker, a small bush, and finally a traffic sign.

Police say he was thrown off his motorcycle when he hit the traffic sign and ended up under the motorcycle.