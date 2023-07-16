Woman resists arrest, assaults officers in Harrisburg

Police say Ariel Graves tried to grab an officer's gun during the struggle.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a woman in the early hours of Saturday after she resisted arrest and assaulted officers.

Ariel Graves, 23, was pulled over in the area of Cranberry and North Court Streets around 2:15 a.m.

Police say she was driving her vehicle under the influence and began to resist while officers tried to arrest her.

Graves allegedly kicked and punched several officers and tried to grab an officer's gun.

Ultimately, Graves was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center for arraignment.