1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the East Hempfield Township Police.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Friday night.

Police say first responders found the 50-year-old from Mountville dead inside his vehicle in the area of Route 30 and Centerville Road around 10:30 p.m.

A witness to the crash told police the vehicle had been traveling west on Route 30 when it left the roadway and went up an embankment, overturning several times before coming to a stop on its roof.

Police say the victim was the only person in the vehicle.

The road remained closed until 3 a.m. while authorities investigated the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call East Hempfield Township Police Sgt. J.D. Sandman at 717-898-3103.

