The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner is currently at the scene of a Lancaster County car crash.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m.

The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township.

The coroner is at the scene and state police are currently investigating.