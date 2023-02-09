x
Cumberland County

Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County.

Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road. 

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office was called to the scene to assess the fatal injury, and the vehicle was towed from the road.

All lanes of I-81 southbound are now open. 

