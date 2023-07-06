Police: Lancaster man found to be in possession of 75 images depicting child pornography

Kenneth McCardell III, 36, of Manheim Township, was arrested Thursday after an investigation launched last October, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing felony charges after police say he was found to be in possession of dozens of videos and images depicting child pornography.

Kenneth McCardell III, 36, of Whitemarsh Drive, is charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children and a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, according to Manheim Township Police.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of 64 videos depicting child pornography, according to police.

McCardell also was in possession of 11 still images depicting child pornography, police claim. In all, there were 75 images of suspected child pornography found in his possession, according to police.

The videos and images were found during a forensic examination of an iPhone seized during a search of his home on May 31, according to police.

Authorities began investigating McCardell in October 2022 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the sharing of suspected child pornography on the Kik messenger app.

A review of the Kik profile led police to an email address belonging to McCardell, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed Thursday.

Police were also able to trace the IP address involved in the suspected case to McCardell's Manheim Township home.

McCardell was arraigned on Thursday, and bail was set at $10,000.