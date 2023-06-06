Lancaster man charged with possession of more than 900 fentanyl pills, child pornography

Martin Alvarado Jr., 33, was also found to be in possession of nearly 100 images and videos of child pornography, according to the Lancaster County DA's Office.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was arrested last week after members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and the East Hempfield Township Police Department conducted a search of a storage unit belonging to him and found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said Tuesday.

Martin Alvarado Jr., 33, of the 600 block of West Walnut Street, was also found to be in possession of nearly 100 videos and images depicting child pornography, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

He is charged with with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, person not to possess a firearm, five counts of sexual abuse of children – child pornography, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

According to prosecutors, members of the Drug Task Force received information from the Drug Enforcement Administration that Alvarado Jr. was utilizing a storage locker located in the 1500 block of Cloister Drive to store a large amount of fentanyl pills.

The Drug Task Force and East Hempfield Police conducted a K-9 sniff on May 18 at the storage unit with a positive reaction for the presence of illegal narcotics, authorities said.

A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the unit, which revealed 985.5 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, and a Savage .22-caliber rifle.

The approximate street value of the fentanyl pills totaled over $29,000, according to prosecutors.

Alvarado Jr. was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to convictions of a felony distribution of marijuana charge in New Mexico in 2012 and a felony violation of Federal Statute; transporting, bringing in and harboring, and smuggling aliens in 2014 brought forth by the United States Custom and Border Patrol.

Alvarado Jr. confessed to the possession of the drugs and gun and gave written consent for his cellular data to be viewed after a second search warrant was executed at his residence.

The Lancaster County Digital Forensics Unit extracted information for the ongoing narcotics investigation and discovered Alvarado Jr.’s phone contained hundreds of videos and photos depicting child pornography, authorities claim.

Alvarado Jr. is being held in Lancaster County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing.