Lancaster County man charged with manufacturing, possessing child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with eight different felony charges for manufacturing and possessing child pornography, according to West Earl Township Police.

The West Earl Township home of Joshua Michael Lapp, 28, was searched by police on April 27.

Detectives were investigating a reported download of suspected child pornography on the internet.

Pursuant to the search warrant, multiple electronic devices, including laptops, desktop computers and several cellphones were examined or seized as part of the investigation.

The items were forensically examined by the Lancaster County Computer crimes lab and reportedly contained numerous child pornography-related videos and images.

Lapp has been charged with two counts of manufacturing of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of unlawful contact with a minor, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility and one count of corruption of minors.

Lapp was arrested on April 28. His bail was set at $25,000, which he was able to post.