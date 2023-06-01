x
Former Ephrata youth pastor charged in repeat child pornography offense

Police allegedly found Brandon S. Dasilva, 29, of Ephrata, in possession of child pornography after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Credit: Ephrata Police Department

EPHRATA, Pa. — An Ephrata man is charged with possessing child pornography—and it's not his first offense.

Brandon S. Dasilva, 29, of Ephrata, was also charged in February 2021

Police say they found two images and one video of child pornography on Dasilva's phone on March 1 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC allegedly detected child pornography on an email account and Twitch account traced to Ephrata Borough.

Police say Dasilva, a former youth pastor, failed to register his Twitch account and email address with Pennsylvania State Police, which was a condition of a prior conviction.

He is charged with possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and failure to comply with registration requirements.

Dasilva is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on a probation violation.

