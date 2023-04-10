Lancaster woman dies of injuries sustained in domestic assault days earlier; husband charged

Kylee Ortiz, 23, died Sunday at a local hospital after telling police she had been strangled by her husband, Jordan Ortiz, days earlier.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman died at Lancaster General Hospital Sunday, days after being admitted for treatment of injuries sustained after she was strangled by her husband, authorities said Monday.

Kylee Ortiz, 23, was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning and was placed in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit on Friday.

She was interviewed by police shortly before being placed on an Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine for treatment of a blood infection that doctors told police was the result of a strangling.

Ortiz told police her husband, Jordan, strangled her during a domestic incident in their Lancaster Township home on Sunday, April 2.

She first reported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment on April 3, when medical personnel noted she exhibited a raspy voice. She returned to the hospital Thursday when she was admitted.

The police investigation determined that officers had been dispatched to the couple's home on the 400 block of Dickens Drive twice on Sunday morning -- both times for reports of a "domestic in progress."

In the first incident at 6:29 a.m., police made contact with Jordan Ortiz, who called to report the domestic and said he and his wife had gotten into a verbal argument. He told police that Kylee Ortiz had left the home prior to the officers' arrival.

In the second incident, at 7:49 a.m., both Jordan and Kylee Ortiz were present and interviewed separately by police. Jordan Ortiz said his wife had been drinking all night and was still intoxicated, causing a verbal argument. Kylee Ortiz told police her husband had choked her but refused to provide any further details.

In police body camera footage of the interview, Kylee Ortiz appears to have a raspy voice, according to police.

Jordan Ortiz made two calls to 911 later in the day on April 2, according to the complaint. In the first call, made at 5:08 p.m., he told police his wife was having "a panic attack" and said she appeared to be on the verge of passing out.

He called 911 again five minutes later to report his wife had "calmed down" and canceled the response by emergency personnel.

On Monday, April 3, Jordan Ortiz called 911 to report that his wife was light-headed and "shaky," and felt like she was about to pass out. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jordan Ortiz, 25, was initially charged with aggravated assault and strangulation for the alleged attack on his wife by Manheim Township Police.

The department did not offer an immediate comment Monday when asked if or when the charges would be adjusted to homicide. A spokesperson said a press release would be issued "when appropriate."

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office confirmed the death of Kylee Ortiz, but said it has made no determinations about the manner of her death at this time.