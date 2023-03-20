Lancaster County man arrested and charged with aggravated assault following incident with firearm

Wayne Edward Jones allegedly struck an adult woman, a juvenile and then pointed a gun at the victims.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly striking a woman and a juvenile victim.

Wayne Edward Jones was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of simple assault and one count of a felon not to possess a firearm.

According to East Hempfield Township Police, on Sunday, March 19 at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 100 block of Treetops Drive for reports of a domestic assault involving a firearm.

At the scene, officers spoke with everyone at the home, including an adult woman, three juveniles and Jones.

Jones allegedly got into an argument with the woman, which escalated into Jones physically striking her. He then reportedly hit one of the juveniles.

Jones then allegedly retrieved a firearm from inside the home and pointed it at the victims.