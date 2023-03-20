Lancaster County man charged with assault, strangulation and terroristic threats

Luke Bachman, 22, from Leola, allegedly threatened individuals with a gun and attempted to strangle several people.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing several charges following a March 19 incident.

Luke Bachman, 22, from Leola, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

According to West Earl Township Police, at 12 p.m. on March 19, officers were dispatched to a weapons in progress call at a home on Bareview Drive.

At the scene, a witness and family members were outside the home. It was reported that Bachman was fighting with people inside and had been in possession of a firearm and a knife during the altercation.

He allegedly threatened individuals with the gun and attempted to strangle several people.