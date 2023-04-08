Man arrested after allegedly firing gun at someone during argument in Lancaster County

Tyrone Hunter, 35, is now facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man a Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun at a person during an argument.

Tyrone Hunter, 35, is now facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

On Saturday, just after 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Locust Street in Columbia for a report of an assault.

The victim told police someone had fired a gun at him during an argument.