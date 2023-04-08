x
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly firing gun at someone during argument in Lancaster County

Tyrone Hunter, 35, is now facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Credit: Columbia Borough Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man a Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun at a person during an argument.

On Saturday, just after 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Locust Street in Columbia for a report of an assault. 

The victim told police someone had fired a gun at him during an argument.

Police say they identified Hunter as the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident. 

