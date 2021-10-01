Lancaster doctor pleads guilty to unlawfully prescribing controlled substances

Richard Mathews will be sentenced to five years of probation, and has given up his license to practice medicine, according to Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster doctor previously charged with prescribing controlled substances like Xanax, Adderall and Subutex outside his legal and ethical practice of medicine pleaded guilty on Friday, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Richard Mathews pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful prescribing by a practitioner, Shapiro said.

Mathews will be sentenced to five years of probation, and has given up his license to practice medicine, Shapiro said in a press release.

"Today's plea means Robert Mathews will never again prescribe addictive medications that devastate lives and families in Lancaster County," Shapiro said in a statement. "We are committed to holding accountable anyone who puts others' lives at risk."

According to Shapiro, Mathews failed to prescribe controlled substances in accordance with accepted treatment principles. He also did not keep accurate records supporting the high volume of controlled substances he prescribed, Shapiro said.

During patient appointments, Mathews also failed to perform routine checkups and instead prescribed addictive medications without considering the well-being of his patients, according to Shapiro.