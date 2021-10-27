Chester County man will serve up to 55 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in the death and murder of Lancaster County woman in 2020

Matthew Moser, 32, pleaded guilty to charges relating to separate cases, both of which occurred in early 2020.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Chester County man will serve up to 55 years in prison on charges of third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death for two separate incidents that occurred last year in Lancaster County.

Matthew J. Moser, 32, was sentenced by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth last week after pleading guilty to charges related to the overdose death of a Caernarvon Township man on Jan. 29, 2020, and the murder of a Caernarvon Township woman in a separate incident about a month later, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

In the first case, Moser pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and received a sentence of six to 15 years in prison. In the second case, he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to a 20- to 40-year prison term.

In the drug-related case, State Police troopers responding to a drug overdose call on Shirktown Road found a 24-year-old male victim deceased in a home. Evidence obtained through the victim's social media, along with phone records and internet searches found on Moser's phone indicated that he had delivered the drugs that led to the victim's death.

In the second incident, which occurred on March 2, police dispatched to a home on Twin County Road in Caernarvon Township found the body of Kristin Graham in an upstairs bedroom. The investigation determined she had died of strangulation, authorities say.

Investigators spoke to several witnesses who confirmed Graham had been in a relationship with Moser, who had been splitting time living in the home and in a Chester County hotel.