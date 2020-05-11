Lancaster County woman accused of supplying fentanyl to man who died of overdose

Alison Olsson, 35, of Denver, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the July 20 incident, police say

DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with supplying fentanyl to a man who later died of a drug overdose in July.

Alison L. Olsson, 35, of Denver, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the death of a 32-year-old man on July 20, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

The man died at a home on the first block of Scenic Drive, police say.

After an investigation, Olsson was charged on Oct. 29 and arrested at her home on Wednesday, according to police.