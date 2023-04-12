Replacement work on the Grist Mill Road bridge in Lancaster County set to begin on May 10, PennDOT says

The bridge spans the Conestoga River in East Earl Township. It will be closed for about a year, according to PennDOT.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The Grist Mill Road bridge in Lancaster County will close on Tuesday as workers begin a one-year replacement project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.

The bridge carries Grist Mill Road across the Conestoga River just north of Mill Road in East Earl Township, PennDOT said.

Traffic will be detoured along Martindale Road and Route 322, according to PennDOT.

The $2.6 million replacement project is being done by Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland, PennDOT said.

Work is expected to be completed by April 12, 2023.

