Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in East Earl Township.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Reading and Precast Roads at 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 3.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but dispatch has confirmed it is fatal.

Officials also confirm there was at least one patient injured in the crash.

East Earl Township Police is investigating.