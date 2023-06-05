Mountville woman pleads guilty to 2021 fatal shooting of ex-husband

Cherelle Byrd of Mountville admitted to shooting Richard Williams in April 2021, incorrectly believing the circumstances would justify her actions, prosecutors said.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman pleaded guilty last week to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of her ex-husband in 2021, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Cherelle Byrd, 36, of Mountville, entered her guilty plea at a hearing Wednesday, according to prosecutors. She admitted to fatally shooting Richard WIlliams with a 9mm handgun, believing the circumstances would justify her actions—even though that belief was unreasonable, prosecutors said.

On April 16, 2021, West Hempfield Township Police arrived at a home in the 400 block of Hillside Drive in Mountville around 9:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, an officer was notified by a dispatcher that a man, later identified as Williams, had been shot.

The officer observed the deceased victim as Byrd knelt on the ground behind the victim with her hands in the air.

Byrd told police “I shot him” at the scene and disclosed during a subsequent interview at the West Hempfield Township Police Department that at the time of the shooting, she and Williams were in a verbal argument regarding finances.

Byrd stated she went upstairs to get her pistol soon after the domestic dispute turned physical. She said she pointed her pistol and fired one round as Williams approached her, about five to six feet away.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted the open guilty plea and ordered a presentence investigation. Spahn will order sentence at a time and date to be determined.

Byrd faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with sentencing guidelines in the 4.5 to six-year range.