1 dead in West Hempfield Township shooting; suspect in custody

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and suspect.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man died on Friday evening after he was shot inside his home in West Hempfield Township, police said.

On April 16, officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Hillside Drive, Mountville, for a fight between two people. The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers there was a fight and someone was shot.

Police found the victim, Richard Williams, at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Cherrelle Byrd, 34, was arrested and taken into custody for criminal homicide police said. Byrd's relationship with the victim is currently unknown.