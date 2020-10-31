Update: Police incident in Mountville, residents advised to stay away from the area

Armed officials are stationed at Mountville Elementary School.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:00 p.m): Roads are now back open.

The Lancaster CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) including a negotiator, is leaving the scene.

UPDATE (1:15 p.m): Lancaster emergency dispatch said there is a shelter-in-place in the area of this incident.

According to dispatch, the incident involves one person.

PREVIOUS: There is an active police incident in Mountville Borough according to emergency dispatch and people are being advised to stay away from the area.

The roads in the area of and surrounding East Main Street and Mulberry Road are currently closed.

