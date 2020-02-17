Police: Suspects in 2019 Lancaster shooting cut off ankle monitors, go on run

Farhad Wahidullah and Jonathan Lopez are suspects in a July 2019 shooting that injured a man, police say. Investigators are trying to determine their whereabouts

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are searching for two suspects in a July 2019 shooting who have allegedly gone missing after cutting off their court-issued ankle monitors.

Farhad Wahidullah, 28, and Jonathan Lopez, 18, were two of four suspects arrested in connection to a July 28, 2019 shooting on the first block of West Filbert Street that left one person injured.

The victim was working on his car when Wahidullah, Lopez, and two other suspects approached him, according to police. The group was allegedly looking for another person who was not present, police say.

After engaging in a verbal altercation with the victim, police say, Lopez shot the victim in the legs and groin.

The victim survived his injuries, according to police.

Investigators determined Wahidullah produced the handgun that was used in the shooting, handing it to Lopez, who actually shot the victim, according to police.

Wadiwallah was initially committed to Lancaster County Prison, but was released on bail in August 2019, police say. As a condition of his bail, he was subject to electronic monitoring through Lancaster County Bail Administration, according to police.

On Feb. 13, police say, investigators were informed that Wahidullah cut off the court-issued ankle monitor, and his whereabouts are currently unaccounted for.

Wahidullah's last known address is the 200 block of Horseshoe Loop in Mountville, Lancaster County, according to police.

Police say Lopez, who was also out on bail, cut off his ankle monitor on Jan. 23. His last known address was on the 700 blk. High Street.