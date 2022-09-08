x
Manheim Township man charged after drug task force seizes 3,472 fentanyl pills

Searches resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and more.
Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim Township man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana after a search and seizure conducted by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force

Chauncey Martin-Perry, 36, was arrested on Sept. 1 after the drug task force received information that he was in possession of the drugs at two storage units and his home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. 

Authorities say that searches of these locations resulted in confiscations of the following:

  • 3,472 fentanyl pills
  • seven pounds of marijuana
  • 1,128 grams of THC products
  • two handguns
  • an AR-15 rifle
  • approximately $55,000 in cash
Credit: CrimeWatch

Martin-Perry is currently being held on $100,000 bail. 

