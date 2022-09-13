Federal prosecutors: Lancaster man helped launder money, smuggle drugs in trafficking ring

Dwayne Sherman, 48, is guilty of delivering more than $555,000 in cash to an FBI informant over a three-month span in 2015 and 2016, federal prosecutors said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted Monday by a federal jury on money laundering and drug trafficking conspiracy charges, according to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam.

Dwayne Sherman, 48, was found guilty after a six-day trial before U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, Karam said Tuesday.

The evidence introduced at trial showed that on three occasions between October 2015 and January 2016, Sherman delivered over $555,000 in cash to an informant working with the FBI, Karam said.

Each of the deliveries happened in Harrisburg.

The money was transported to San Diego and then smuggled across the border into Tijuana, Mexico, according to Karam.

During the years of the conspiracy, Sherman made numerous trips across the border into Mexico, including in late March 2016.

In April 2016, police in Los Angeles, California, stopped Sherman’s vehicle and found him in possession of two kilograms of cocaine and 15,000 pills, some of which contained methamphetamine, Karam said.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the Hawthorne (California) Police Department, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael A. Consiglio and Carl Marchioli prosecuted the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation, according to Karam.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 40 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.