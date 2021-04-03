x
Lancaster County restaurant temporarily closed after being struck by vehicle

East Hempfield Township Police believe the driver accidentally applied the gas pedal instead of the brake, striking the side of a Bob Evans restaurant on Hempland Rd
Credit: Lyndsay Barna/FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County restaurant is temporarily closed after a car crashed into it Thursday morning, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

The Bob Evans restaurant on Hempland Road was struck by a vehicle around 8:54 a.m., police say. 

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle's driver accidentally applied the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to strike the building, according to police.

No one was injured in the crash.

The restaurant is temporarily closed while repair work is completed, police say.

