At 12:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Susquehanna Trail for a reported vehicle into a building.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a Taco Bell in Manchester Township Saturday afternoon resulting in injuries, according to police.

At 12:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Susquehanna Trail for a reported vehicle into a building.

The crash is under investigation for DUI, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.