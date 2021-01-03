Adams County Coroner called to scene of two-alarm fire in Gettysburg

Adams County fire personnel are still battling a blaze that was first reported at 4:30 a.m. on Baltimore Street

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Adams County fire personnel, as well as several other units, are on scene at an active second alarm fire in Gettysburg.

According to a neighbor, the fire started at approximately 4:30 a.m. It appears to have started in one home and spread to another on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. One of the buildings has a sign on the front that says Blue & Gray Gift Shop.

The coroner is now on scene, and a firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. According to dispatch, the fire has not been marked under control; crews are expected to be on scene for several more hours.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area. Expect lane closures in the area of Baltimore Pike between Steinwehr Avenue and Slocum Avenue, as per FOX43's Trenice Bishop.

A woman living inside the home tells me a loud boom, that shook her house woke her up. When she looked outside she saw fire and when she got outside she saw a car was in between her building and the building next door. @FOX43 https://t.co/OxKtwlUCb0 pic.twitter.com/hVLH8trJuO — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) March 1, 2021

Evon Wiseman was one of several people who lived in the apartments of the building that caught fire in Gettysburg this morning. She and all the other tenants made it out safely. She recalled how she was woken up this morning. @FOX43



More info -->> https://t.co/ReMkI5LirD pic.twitter.com/wXYAGsSvd3 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) March 1, 2021