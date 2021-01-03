Adams County Coroner called to scene of two-alarm fire in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Adams County fire personnel, as well as several other units, are on scene at an active second alarm fire in Gettysburg.
According to a neighbor, the fire started at approximately 4:30 a.m. It appears to have started in one home and spread to another on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. One of the buildings has a sign on the front that says Blue & Gray Gift Shop.
The coroner is now on scene, and a firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. According to dispatch, the fire has not been marked under control; crews are expected to be on scene for several more hours.
Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area. Expect lane closures in the area of Baltimore Pike between Steinwehr Avenue and Slocum Avenue, as per FOX43's Trenice Bishop.
