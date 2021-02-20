Driver injured after crashing into Wendy's in Lower Swatara Township

Police say no guests were in the restaurant's dining area and nobody inside the building was hurt.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Wendy's in Lower Swatara Township Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officials say the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on the 800 block of South Eisenhower Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the severity of the driver's injuries.

The vehicle crashed through the building's sidewall and landed in the guest area. Police say no guests were in the dining area and nobody inside the building was hurt.