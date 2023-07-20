Police charge Lancaster man injured in shooting Tuesday afternoon with drug, weapons offenses

Anjewel Torres, 20, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury on Tuesday. The investigation led to felony gun and weapons charges against him, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man who was injured in a shooting in the city Tuesday afternoon is facing drug and weapons charges himself, Lancaster Police announced Thursday.

Anjewel Torres, 20, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being struck by gunfire on the 200 block of West King Street shortly after noon on Tuesday, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation of the incident by Lancaster Police Det. Stephen Owens led to charges against Torres, police said.

Torres is charged with a felony count of Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License and Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, according to police.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and do not have a suspect in custody, according to police.