Police charge Lancaster man injured in shooting Tuesday afternoon with drug, weapons offenses

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man who was injured in a shooting in the city Tuesday afternoon is facing drug and weapons charges himself, Lancaster Police announced Thursday.
Anjewel Torres, 20, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being struck by gunfire on the 200 block of West King Street shortly after noon on Tuesday, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation of the incident by Lancaster Police Det. Stephen Owens led to charges against Torres, police said.
Torres is charged with a felony count of Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License and Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, according to police.
Investigators are still looking into the incident and do not have a suspect in custody, according to police.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Owens at (717) 735-3349.